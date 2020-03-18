The Temptation to Worry | Afternoons with Lauree

I’m not afraid of the Corona Virus.

But I am tempted to fear financial loss.

There a lot of details and risks that are swirling around us in news headlines and social media posts. Things that we aren’t concerned with and other things that are leaving us feeling paralyzed in fear.

Jobs. Finances. Child Care. Rent. Toilet Paper. Rent. Staying Healthy.

Somewhere along this spectrum you may feel a temptation to fear. I was thinking about that temptation today as I was driving into the studio. Your fears, my own fears. And what would God say about our fears today?

I wasn’t empty handed for long before ​Do It Again from Elevation Worship​ came on the radio and the lyrics stood out to me like I was listening for the first time:

Your promise still stands Great is Your faithfulness, faithfulness I’m still in Your hands This is my confidence, You’ve never failed me yet I know the night won’t last Your Word will come to pass My heart will sing Your praise again Jesus, You’re still enough Keep me within Your love My heart will sing Your praise again

This song became an anthem to sing against those fears that creep into our hearts and minds. Much like ​Lamentations 3:22-23​ “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

Our fear may tempt us to doubt that God cares about us, about our situations. The fear might tell us that God can only care for some not all people and we may not be the lucky ones in this time of Corona. Lies! Rubbish!

We can speak God’s truth to those lies. We can sing God’s promises to those doubts and fears.

I know the night won’t last

Your Word will come to pass

Deuteronomy 4:39​ ​(NIV)​: “Acknowledge and take to heart this day that the LORD is God in heaven above and on the earth below. There is no other.”

Hebrews 11:1​ ​(NLT)​: “Faith is the confidence that what we hope for will actually happen; it gives us assurance about things we cannot see.”

2 Corinthians 5:7​ ​(NKJV)​: “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”

Matthew 17:20​ ​(NIV)​: He replied, “Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”

I understand the temptation to worry, to fear. We are walking through an unprecedented pandemic and it’s all new. But I hope to encourage you right now with the truth that God’s promises won’t fail you. He is in control, He is good. Coronavirus is not bigger than God!

Lauree, Afternoons with Lauree