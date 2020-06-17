Ever Made God Too Small?

If you’ve ever been in a cross-cultural situation, you’ve probably had a translator to help bridge the language barrier. I’m embarrassed to admit that the first time I was in that situation, I actually thought I needed to translate for God.

I was 17 years old and was with my youth group teaching English to kids from the Czech Republic and the first night of camp I noticed a girl started praying in her native language of Czech. I remember thinking it was beautiful, but I got worried thinking God wouldn’t understand. So in my ignorance, I took a shot at translating her prayer so God could understand her when in reality I made God out to be too small. God understood her perfectly, not because God excelled in some foreign language class, but because God was and will always be so much bigger than whatever expectations we could have of him. I’m so thankful for that.