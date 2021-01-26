The To-Do List May Be Unfinished, But The Work Is Done

Hate to break it to you, but your work is never done.

It’s universal. You may be a parent, a spouse, a wife, a mom, a co-worker. No matter what your title is the list goes on with thing you have to accomplish. By the end of the day, we always come up short on the to-do list of life. But that’s not the nature of the Christian Life.

So many of us look at Christian experience with this to-do list mentality for God. We know that isn’t what saves us, but if we can get stuff done for him, he’ll be happy with us. Doing your devotions, doing your quiet time, making sure you’re praying enough. It’s the thought a lot of us have when it comes to God, but the thing is that isn’t how God works. God doesn’t measure his love for us or his value of us by how much we can accomplish because the work he’s done on our behalf is already finished.

So the next time you look at you to-do list, remember this: on one level our work is never finished, but on the other level you can rest knowing the work’s been done and always has been. You’re not paying rent to live in the house of grace.