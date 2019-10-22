The Top 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs For Job Security

The job landscape is always changing, based on the needs of the market. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that between 2018 and 2028, the U.S. will gain 8.4 million new jobs.

The BLS expects that the fastest-growing jobs will be in health care and related services. Fast growth also is expected in fields related to renewable energy, mathematics and computers.

If you’re looking for a job that’s likely to be around in the next 10 years — in a field that needs workers — here are the occupations that the BLS expects to grow fastest.

1. Speech-Language Pathologists

Projected job growth rate for 2018-2028: 27.3%

Median annual wage as of 2018: $77,510

The BLS expects speech-language pathologist jobs to grow 27% between 2018 and 2028, a much faster rate than average.

This career is part of the larger health care category, which the BLS expects to be a fast-growing career field.

As the large generation of baby boomers grows older, the BLS expects strokes and dementia to cause speech or language impairments among many older people.

2. Nurse Practitioners

Projected job growth rate for 2018-2028: 28.2%

Median annual wage as of 2018: $107,030

Between 2018 and 2028, labor experts expect to see about 62,000 new nurse practitioner jobs — the category includes nurse anesthetists and nurse midwives, too — added to the economy.

Increased demand for health care services and the aging population are likely to drive a rise in this career, too.

Nurse practitioners are increasingly important to providing primary care services, especially in locations with doctor shortages. They can provide specialty care, too.

3. Statisticians

Projected job growth rate for 2018-2028: 30.7%

Median annual wage as of 2018: $87,780

If health care isn’t your thing, becoming a statistician or mathematician is another way to take advantage of the changing job market.

The increasing volume of digitally stored data requires professionals who can analyze and interpret it, according to the BLS.

Many businesses need workers skilled in analysis who can crunch numbers and make sense of data in a way that leads to profits.

4. Physician Assistants

Projected job growth rate for 2018-2028: 31.1%

Median annual wage as of 2018: $108,610

Physician assistants (called PAs) often work as part of health care teams, assisting doctors and surgeons. Their work can include examining, diagnosing and treating patients, ordering tests and prescribing treatment.

To get a job as a physician assistant, you typically will need at least a master’s degree and a license to practice in your state.

The economy is expected to add 37,000 of these jobs by 2028.

5. Information Security Analysts

Projected job growth rate for 2018-2028: 31.6%

Median annual wage as of 2018: $98,350

Data breaches occur with alarming regularity, and the problem seems unlikely to be solved any time soon.

The BLS expects an increase in demand for workers capable of monitoring networks for security breaches and investigating when they find them. Information security analysts deploy firewalls, data encryption programs and other specialty software to safeguard information.

Innovative solutions and well-trained experts wil be needed to fight hacking and information theft in the future. Information security analysts will be in demand as a result.

