The Top 3 Reasons People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The pandemic has clearly thrown the global economy for a loop. While some have been pushed out of work by layoffs, others are quitting of their own volition – so many of them, the trend has been dubbed the “Great Resignation.”

Gallup research from earlier this year found 48% of the American workforce was actively looking to change jobs.

What’s motivating people to call it quits? The problem isn’t really salary or even COVID-19 fallout, Gallup poll data shows the real problem is employee disengagement.

The three most common reasons Gallup found employees to be disengaged at work were:

Not seeing opportunities for development Not feeling connected to the company’s purpose Not having strong relationships at work

