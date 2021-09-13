The Top 3 Reasons People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The pandemic has clearly thrown the global economy for a loop. While some have been pushed out of work by layoffs, others are quitting of their own volition – so many of them, the trend has been dubbed the “Great Resignation.”
Gallup research from earlier this year found 48% of the American workforce was actively looking to change jobs.
What’s motivating people to call it quits? The problem isn’t really salary or even COVID-19 fallout, Gallup poll data shows the real problem is employee disengagement.
The three most common reasons Gallup found employees to be disengaged at work were:
- Not seeing opportunities for development
- Not feeling connected to the company’s purpose
- Not having strong relationships at work
