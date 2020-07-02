A global pandemic. COVID cases rising across the US. Political division. Even the healthiest, most balanced people among us are reporting increased anxiety and stress. This week on Mornings with Rebecca and Burns we talked about the top 3 ways to decrease anxiety immediately.

Get outside and move. Research shows that sunlight and fresh air have an immediate effect on your blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones. Studies in hospitals have shown that as little as a plant in a patient’s room can have healing effects. Pick a Bible verse and meditate on it all day. Then pick another one. You can only think about one thing at a time. Pause wherever you are and take ten deep breaths. As it turns out, deep breathing is not only relaxing, it’s been scientifically proven to affect the heart, the brain, digestion, the immune system — and maybe even the expression of genes. As you breathe in, say, “God’s got this.” As you breathe out, say, “God’s got me.”