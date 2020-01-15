The Top 5 Ways You Are Losing Money

Whether you’re in a good financial position or not, we are all trying to save money put ourselves in a better place. However, did you know that there are certain things that you might be doing that is costing you money and even leaving free money on the table?

Check out these 5 ways that Financial Expert Suze Orman says we are losing money:

1. Don’t lease a car. It’s the most expensive way to operate a vehicle and you don’t ever own the car.

2. Don’t miss out on match money. If you have a 401(k) or 403(b) at your workplace and they offer a match, take it! If not, you are losing out on free money and the potential growth on it as well.

3. Don’t take a tax refund. Now we’re not saying to accept your tax return if you get one, we’re more so here to say that a tax refund is a result of the government taking too much out of your check that should stay there!

4. Don’t let your wallet get sloppy. Your wallet is a picture of your life and if you let things get sloppy because it represents how you think about money and managing finances.

5. Don’t become a landlord. House flipping is a dangerous game and if done wrong, it can leave you bankrupt. Not to mention that being a landlord often creates stress that outweighs the value of income that you’re receiving from the property.

