The Top Highest Paying Jobs That Don’t Require A College Degree

Are you seeking a high paying job, but don’t want to invest in a four-year or graduate degree? You don’t need to have a college degree to get a good job. There is a new kind of job that emphasizes skills over education and work experience. “New collar jobs,” also known as “middle skill jobs,” are those that require certain hard skills, but do not necessarily require a four-year college degree (or an extensive work history). Often, employees can get the skills they need for the job through vocational training, a certificate program, an apprenticeship, or a two-year degree program.

These skill-based jobs can be found in a variety of industries. They are particularly common in healthcare, information technology (IT), and manufacturing. Hospitals, state governments, schools, manufacturers, IT companies, and other organizations have begun to search for employees with the right skills, rather than the right degree. Some companies even offer paid training programs for job candidates, which are similar to apprenticeships.

Here is a list of ten of the top new collar jobs. These are jobs that do not require a four-year degree, offer good salaries, and are in high demand.

Computer Programmer ($84,280) Computer Security Analyst ($98,530) Computer Support Specialist ($53,470) Database Manager ($90,070) Diagnostic Medical Sonographer ($67,080) Tool-and-Die Maker ($44,950) Network and Computer Systems Administrator ($82,050) Pharmacy Technician ($32,700) Radiologic Technician ($61,240) Service Delivery Analyst ($54,448)

Below is a list of new collar jobs, including those described above. The list is organized by industry. Look through the list and see if there is a new collar job that is right for you.

New Collar Healthcare Jobs

Cardiovascular Technician

Cardiovascular Technologist

Dental Hygienist

Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Medical Records and Health Information Technician

Occupational Health/Safety Specialist

Occupational Therapy Aide

Pharmacy Technician

Physical Therapy Aide

Radiologic Technician

Radiologic Technologists

Respiratory Therapists

Surgical Technologist

New Collar IT jobs

Business Intelligence Analyst

Cloud Administrator

Computer Network Architect

Computer Programmer

Computer Security Analyst

Computer Support Specialist

Computer Systems Engineer

Cybersecurity Architect

Database Administrators

Information Security Analyst

Network Administrator

Network Support

Service Delivery Analyst

Server Technician

Software Developer

Software Engineer

Software Quality Assurance Analyst

Software Quality Assurance Tester

Systems Support

Technical Sales Assistant

Webmaster

New Collar Manufacturing Jobs