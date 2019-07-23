The 1 Trend That Is Ruining Weddings Everywhere

If you’ve ever been to a wedding, then you know how important that moment is when the bride walks down the aisle with her father.

Well, for one photographer, she had to work a little harder to get that once in a lifetime shot because of a guest.

Hannah Stanley took to Facebook recently to post about the experience.

She said that a woman didn’t seem to realize that by sticking her cellphone out into the aisle, she was blocking Hannah’s view.

“What exactly do you plan to do with that photo? Honestly. Are you going to print it out? Save it? Look at it everyday? No. You’re not. But my bride would have printed this photo, looked at it often and reminisced over this moment as her dad walked her down the aisle on her wedding day,” she wrote in her post.

Hannah still managed to get the shot she wanted, but felt it was important to remind others to be respectful of photographers at weddings.

She said guests should be focused on enjoying the ceremony, not trying to take a picture.

