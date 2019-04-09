The Truth About Stress

Stress makes you believe that everything has to happen right now. Faith reassures you that everything will happen in God’s timing!

We can let go of our stress. God’s Word assures us that no plan of His will fail (Job 42:2), that He has already numbered and established your days (Ps. 139:16), and that He has already laid out good works for you to do (Eph. 2:10). Are you looking for a job? He created you to work, it will come. Are you waiting for love? He placed that yearning in your soul and it can only be satisfied in Him (1Jn.4:19). Praying for a prodigal? He is the prodigal chaser (Luke 15). Weighed down by the weight of your sin? It’s His mercy that hunts you down when you fall (Ps. 23:6). You can breathe and rest, my friend. God knows what He is doing with you.

