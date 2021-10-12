The Unlimited-ness Of God

I got into a conversation the other day that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. One of my friends and I were talking about Bill Gates and one thing that she said to me was that he has unlimited resources. While Bill Gates is certainly one of the richest people in the world with a net worth of $131 billion, we really can’t say that because even that number is finite.

In response to this idea, I actually started thinking about how God indeed does have unlimited resources. Can you imagine how much our lives would change if we lived in that reality on a daily basis? Can you imagine the anxiety just rolling off your shoulders at that point?

Think about it for a second:

God is unlimited in power and strength.

God is unlimited in knowledge.

God is unlimited in ability.

God is unlimited in mercy.

God is unlimited in compassion.

God is unlimited in resources.

God is unlimited in wisdom.

God is unlimited in glory.

God is unlimited in beauty.

God is unlimited in love.

Just know that in light of all this, God will never make a wrong choice for you. There is nothing that God can’t do. He will never stop loving you. You cannot make Him not love you. You can’t wear Him out. You can’t frustrate Him. You can’t even make Him angry because He already exhausted every ounce of anger that He had towards humanities’ sin on His Son, Jesus.

You and I serve a God who is truly unlimited in all things. That means we are now free to embrace our limits because we can go to the God who has none. I don’t know about you, but that’s such a liberating reality.