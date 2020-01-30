fbpx
The Morning Show

The Upside Down Economy Of God

By January 30, 2020 No Comments

We tend to think that when we are depressed, lonely, or anxious, we need to add something to our lives to fix us. God’s economy works differently. As we pour out, God fills us. As we refresh others, God refreshes us. As we strengthen others, God strengthens us.

Are you down? Chat with someone you don’t know. Pop by someone’s Facebook page and pay them a sweet compliment for all to see. Buy the person’s coffee behind you in line. Pray and see whom God would have you encourage. One simple act of kindness can turn your whole day around.

