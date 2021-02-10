The Utter “Otherness” Of God

There is one facet of God that I don’t think we think about very much, especially when it comes to the times we live in currently. It’s God’s “otherness”. What we tend to do, because this is how our minds work, is we project our attributes onto God instead of remembering that we are made in His image. Our attributes are but a fractured image of His.

God is completely and totally other. In fact, He says:

“This is what the Lord says— Israel’s King and Redeemer, the Lord Almighty: I am the first and I am the last; apart from me there is no God. Who then is like me? Let him proclaim it. Let him declare and lay out before me what has happened since I established my ancient people, and what is yet to come— yes, let them foretell what will come.” – Isaiah 44:6-7

Here’s why we struggle with the future. Even though we know that God is in control, we struggle it with it because we’re not in control. We cannot help but think if this freaks me out, somehow or other, it must be out of control. But one thing that we can know about God is that He is the God that sees every angle of every situation, and we can’t. He is the God of every possible outcome. No matter what you do, no matter how this turns out, He can, He will, and He promises to use it for your good.

He is completely unlike us. It’s the reason He can love us so much. It’s the reason He can send His Son to die for us because He is not like us. I find that “otherness” really comforting because oftentimes in life we find ourselves in situations we would never choose. We would never want something to work out the way it’s working out. But God in His magnificent otherness, sees every possible angle, every possible outcome, and loves you so much that He will allow things because that is how He’s going to get you to your greatest good and His greatest glory.