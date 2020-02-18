The Verse That God Used To Transform Danny Gokey’s Life

One thing that I think is common to all of us is fear. Fear is something that none of us are exempt from. Christian artist and former American Idol contestant Danny Gokey has battled with fear. He feared that God would leave him and feared that God would refuse his prayers. All his life he battled with questioning if God could be trusted to remain faithful. When his wife later faced a losing battle with a congenital heart condition, all his childhood doubts came rushing back. While his worst fear became reality, he’d face the ultimate question: would he give in to his fear or give his trust to God even in death.

Through this struggle, God kept placing Psalms 46:10 in Danny’s path: “Be still and know that I am God.”

After he finally took that scripture to heart, he began to see God move through answered prayer and reinvigorate his soul with life again. I don’t know what you may be facing today, but take heart that God is working in the midst of your fear!

If you’d like to check out Danny’s full interview with I AM SECOND, you can watch the video below!