The Way, The Truth, The Life

In a world that tells us to live our way, our truth, and our life the way that we want to, we find that all this ever leads to is emptiness and a lack a fulfillment. Jesus says in John 14:6:

“Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” – John 14:6



So how do we follow Jesus today? The same way the disciples did long ago.

They heard the words of Jesus and believed them. They took His words and obeyed them. They confessed their sins to Jesus as their Lord and God. They believed that He died to take the punishment of their sins and rose from the dead to give them new life. They followed His example and command to tell others the truth about sin, righteousness, and judgment. When we follow Him in “the way,” we can be assured of following Him all the way to Heaven.