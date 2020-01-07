It’s often hung on artwork and said in 12-step meetings. It’s beautiful, and true.

But it’s not the whole prayer. The entire prayer is worth memorizing, if you can. I try to pray this every day, more than once if needed!

Here is the WHOLE “Serenity Prayer”:

God, grant me the Serenity

To accept the things I cannot change…

Courage to change the things I can,

And Wisdom to know the difference.