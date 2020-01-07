If you’ve heard or seen the “Serenity Prayer” you’ve probably heard this:
“God, grant me the Serenity
To accept the things I cannot change…
Courage to change the things I can,
And Wisdom to know the difference.”
It’s often hung on artwork and said in 12-step meetings. It’s beautiful, and true.
But it’s not the whole prayer. The entire prayer is worth memorizing, if you can. I try to pray this every day, more than once if needed!
Here is the WHOLE “Serenity Prayer”:
God, grant me the Serenity
To accept the things I cannot change…
Courage to change the things I can,
And Wisdom to know the difference.
Living one day at a time,
Enjoying one moment at a time,
Accepting hardship as the pathway to peace.
Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is,
Not as I would have it.
Trusting that He will make all things right
if I surrender to His will.
That I may be reasonably happy in this life,
And supremely happy with Him forever in the next.
Amen.