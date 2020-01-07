fbpx
The WHOLE Serenity Prayer

If you’ve heard or seen the “Serenity Prayer” you’ve probably heard this:

“God, grant me the Serenity
To accept the things I cannot change…
Courage to change the things I can,
And Wisdom to know the difference.”

It’s often hung on artwork and said in 12-step meetings. It’s beautiful, and true.

But it’s not the whole prayer. The entire prayer is worth memorizing, if you can. I try to pray this every day, more than once if needed!

Here is the WHOLE “Serenity Prayer”:

God, grant me the Serenity
To accept the things I cannot change…
Courage to change the things I can,
And Wisdom to know the difference.

 
Living one day at a time,
Enjoying one moment at a time,
Accepting hardship as the pathway to peace.
Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is,
Not as I would have it.
 
Trusting that He will make all things right
if I surrender to His will.
That I may be reasonably happy in this life,
And supremely happy with Him forever in the next.
 
Amen. 

X