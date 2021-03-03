You may be familiar with the food pyramid, but what about the wisdom pyramid?

Were always looking for guides to help us to stay healthy in all aspects of our lives. That’s why they came up with the food pyramid, to show us how to balance what we’re consuming.

Well Author Brett McCracken has come up with “The Wisdom Pyramid” with the same concept. It shows us how to balance of where to go to seek wisdom. Below is the levels of the wisdom pyramid from top (use rarely) to bottom (use all the time) and a quote from Brett McCracken on how to utilize each level.

Level 6: Social Media. “What can I say? As the old food pyramid said, USE SPARINGLY!”

Level 5: Internet. “Use it as needed and for specific purposes, but not to just “surf” it and see where it takes you. Focus on trusted sources and content recommended to you by wise people. Don’t just click on clickbait!”

Level 4: Books. “Read them! We learn so much from books, and not only the ideas in them but the habits of thinking they cultivate in us. Books helps us to be disciplined and patient, to take longer amounts of time to process and wrestle with an idea. That can be so hard in today’s world, where anything that takes longer than a few minutes to read is hard to justify.”

Level 3: Nature & Beauty. “Nature is a reliable and nourishing source of wisdom. God speaks to us through nature, through general revelation (e.g. Psalm 19, Romans 1:20).

The heavens declare the glory of God. So get outside and listen! Being in nature also helps us to be humble; it reminds us that there we are one created being as part of a massive created world. It leads us to understand the rhythms of nature and the rhythms of our own bodies, the concepts of Sabbath and rest. It helps us be cultivate gratitude for all that God has given to us.”

Level 2: Church (Local and Tradition). “It’s important for our sanity in today’s world that we are grounded in physical, regular community. The local church provides this.”

“The other aspect of church that gives us sanity is its historical continuity. Time-tested theology. It’s the reassurance that we are not reinventing the wheel here.”

Level 1: The Bible. On the first level we have the Bible. Just as carbohydrates are (or used to be) the foundational level of the food pyramid, so is the Bible the foundation of the wisdom pyramid; our daily bread…It’s the energy that keeps us going.”