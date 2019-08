I’m indebted to Pastor Ray Ortlund for this thought, which reminds me that my shortcomings, or my strengths for that matter, aren’t really what living the Christian life is all about.

He says:

“With Christ as your Savior, there is more to you than you. He has given himself to you. He is writing your story into his story, with his grace as the truth of it all.”

Check out Romans 8!