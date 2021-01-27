There Is No Pit Too Deep For God To Reach You

If you have ever believed that God can’t reach you in your pit, I have two sisters that have a word to speak over that lie.

Those two sisters are Corrie and Betsy Ten Boom and the reason that I share this with you is because today is a very special day. Today is the International Holocaust Remembrance Day as it marks 76 years since the infamous death camp in Auschwitz was liberated. Corrie and Betsy were prisoners of a different concentration camp, but they knew and lived through the unthinkable evil that existed. As they got out of their camp, Betsy said to her sister, “Corrie, we must tell people what we have learned here. We must tell them that there is no pit that is so deep that God is deeper still. They’ll listen to us, Corrie, because we have been here.”

Wherever you find yourself, God is with you there. Isaiah 59:1 assures of that. “Listen! The LORD’s arm is not too weak to save you, nor is his ear too deaf to hear you call.” So today as you remember and honor the live that were lost during the Holocaust, may we also remember our God who will rescue us because we are never out of his reach.