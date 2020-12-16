There No Chance Anyone Can Come Up With A Better Gift Than This

Not trying to be the Debbie-Downer here, but I can guarantee that whatever you bought for Christmas this year, it’s not better than this.

As we’re looking ahead to Christmas next week, there’s a joy that comes from giving presents to your loved ones. Our hearts swell as we see the smile on our children’s faces when they open that present they so desperately wanted. But no matter how good the gift may be, who can add to Christmas? The perfect motive is that God so loved the world. The perfect gift is that he gave his only son. The only requirement of us is to believe in him and the ultimate reward from that gift is that we will have everlasting life.

I share that with you today because the perfect gift has already been given, so let go of all that nervous energy you might be harboring because we can’t add to what’s already the perfect gift and it under the tree for you and for me.