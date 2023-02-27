Afternoons with Sonny

There’s Purpose To Your Pain

By February 27, 2023 No Comments

Jonathan Evans, son of KCBI Teaching Pastor Dr. Tony Evans, was once a professional football player. But during his five-year NFL career, he experienced a multitude of hurts. He was injured, cut, carted off, and traded. He wondered why he was going through all of the pain and suffering, and then a phone call came… The Dallas Cowboys wanted him to become the team Chaplain. Now he’s able to encourage NFL players to play for a higher purpose…God!

If you find yourself in a tough time, Johnathan Evans wants you to know God has purpose in your pain.

-Sonny

