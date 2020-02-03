These Were The Top Superbowl Commercials For 2020

For those who watched the Superbowl for the game, you’re either really happy that the Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20 or you’re very sad. But for a lot of other people who aren’t interested in the football game, the commercials are your favorite part. That’s why we decided to revisit what the United States has voted the top 3 commercials from yesterday’s Superbowl Game broadcast.

1. Jeep® | “Groundhog Day” | Bill Murray

It’s “Groundhog Day” all over again as Jeep brand debuts a Big Game spot starring Bill Murray (in his first-ever national television commercial). But this time reliving the same day over and over again is always a new adventure when you’re driving the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Jeep. There’s only one.

2. Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyundai

It’s not a ghost car, it’s just wicked smart. Sorry, we meant smaht. Watch this year’s big game commercial and see how Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist. All while paying homage to their beloved Boston.

3. Loretta | Google Super Bowl Commercial 2020

A man reminisces about the love of his life with a little help from Google.