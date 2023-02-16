They Said It Will NEVER Last

in 1997 I met my husband and we hit it off immediately and were engaged and his mother and others said it will not last because I was only with him for his money which is not the truth. We both have special needs (I have Cerebral Palsy and he has Osteogenesis Imperfecta aka Brittle Bones Disease) We were married on February 14th 1998, had 2 beautiful kids now both in their 20’s and on Valentines day we have been married 25 YEARS and still going strong with blessings of God. I now have a close relationship with his mother and 2 out of 3 step kids have become more than step kids but MY kids and I love them more anything in this world even though they are in their late 30’s LOL. I also have a beautiful granddaughter who has special needs too but she’s a blessing from God. I am beyond blessed! I have my husband and my kids and I have Jesus guiding us ALL!