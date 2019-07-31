This 6-Year-Old Boy Started A Lemonade Stand To Take His Mom On A Date After His Dad’s Death

*This article and cover photo was originally published by ABC 11*

Many children have lemonade stands in the summer, but Brady Campbell’s might just be the sweetest.

His father Brandon passed away earlier this summer after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Brady said he and his father came up with the idea for a lemonade stand “to take my mom on a date because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay.”

The day after his father passed away, the Colorado 6-year-old followed through on his promise to take care of his mom, opening a lemonade stand that caught the attention of a Denver police officer.

Once he heard Brady’s story, the officer put out a radio call to other first responders, and fire trucks and police officers began rolling up.

Brady’s stand raised $244 that day — earnings that “really lifted our spirits and it made Brady so happy,” according to his mother, Amanda Campbell.

“Brady is a very sweet soul. He’s always looking out for everybody else and I think he really learned that from his dad,” she told local television station KDVR.

A neighbor has now set up a virtual lemonade stand on GoFundMe to raise money for Brady, his mother and cancer research. They said it’s the ultimate “life gives you lemons” story, and Brady is making the most of it.

“It’s pretty special and I know Brandon would be very, very proud,” his mother added.

