Think back to your high school yearbook and imagine the one person who was known for partying hard and their left-field lifestyle. Maybe in the back of your mind, you think, “there’s no way that life could be turned around.”

Well, my celebration story has me in tears of joy because the person that came to mind for me is now living their life for God and is preaching the gospel with his wife to young married couples. My heart is so full that God has the ability to change livesĀ for his kingdom!