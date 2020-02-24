This Daddy Daughter Dance Wasn’t Ruined Because of Plane Passenger’s Kindness

You are never going to make it! You are in the very back of the plane!

You may have been on a flight before where you have a really tight connection and you know you’re going to get stuck in the long de-boarding process and some angel of a flight attendant gets on the intercom to ask all the passengers to allow you to get off… but in my experience, it’s a toss-up if people really do a good thing and wait for the passengers to go first.

50 minutes late…but made it. pic.twitter.com/cUhl1UMhVg — Mike Good (@Goody0501) February 14, 2020



But for a father in North Carolina, he experienced the kindness of strangers both passengers and flight attendants to get him from the very back row, out the plane and on his way to a very special date!

