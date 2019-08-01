This Fort Worth “Pay What You Can” Restaurant Helps Feed The Hungry

Taste Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit established simply to feed people one community at a time. 48 million Americans are food insecure and that means roughly 1 of every 6 people live in fear of not knowing where their next meal is going to come from. Food insecure households often do not have access to enough food in order to live a healthy life. It could be your neighbor, your co-worker, your family, or it could be you. There is no reason that this needs to be the case and together we can create solutions to end the problem of hunger and food insecurity in America.

Our mission is to feed, educate, and serve our community so they may “…taste and see the Lord is good.” Psalm 34:8.

We believe everyone should have access to healthy nutritional food. Our vision is to see our community become the solution to the challenges our community faces as it relates to hunger.

Our first project, a non-profit restaurant, focuses on healthy, quality meals made from fresh ingredients. Our menu has no prices. This is a give and take concept. We ask guests to do one of the following:

pay what you can afford, pay what you would typically pay, or pay what you would typically pay, plus a little extra.

Jeff and Julie Williams – Taste Poject The first step has been taken! Fort Worth Faces spent Thanksgiving with Taste Project in the Near Southside, Fort Worth learning about Jeff and Julie Williams and their amazing story to open a community-focused restaurant. While they prepare for their soft opening we are doing our soft opening on them! More episodes coming in January! Posted by Fort Worth Faces on Monday, November 27, 2017

Isn’t that so cool? If you’re in the Fort Worth area, definitely check this out and support this incredible restaurant!

1200 S. Main Street

Fort Worth, TX 76104

United States

817-759-9045

Click here if you’d like to learn more about them and their story!

