This Hidden Practice Might Be The Key To Happiness

Lamenting the way things are is tied to longing for the way things ought to be. In addition to lamenting the state of the sin-infected world, Christians should long for a world cured by the gospel, a world completely invaded by the kingdom of God in Christ. Before a person can be on mission, living in and for God’s kingdom, they must lament the idolatry and injustice of the world. This pain, seen in the light of the cross, sends us into our purpose. Out of a broken heart, we cry out to God, and his comforting grace moves us to be comforters.

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and the God of all comfort. He comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any kind of affliction, through the comfort we ourselves receive from God. For just as the sufferings of Christ overflow to us, so also through Christ our comfort overflows. (2 Cor. 1:3–5)

The good life is found lamenting the brokenness of the world, longing for the way things ought to be, and helping God make others’ lives better.

Jesus lamented the state of things as they were. He was the happiest person to ever live, yet he was still called “a man of sorrows” (Isa. 53:3 NLT). Lament was not absent from Jesus’ life. He can relate to us in every way.

