This Homeless Opera Singer Has Gone Viral!

A woman’s melodious, operatic voice soared through the depths of the nearly vacant Wilshire-Normandie Metro station as she belted out Puccini while stepping off the Purple Line.

A Los Angeles police officer, moved by the beauty of the music, approached the petite woman and asked whether he could record her singing.

“I told him, ‘Please don’t do it.’ I felt intimidated,” she said. “What do you expect with a police officer taking a picture of you?”

The officer pressed, and eventually she agreed — but asked for the clip to not be posted online. With her light hair pulled back in pigtails, the subway songstress started singing again.

The video, posted on the LAPD’s Twitter account, has been viewed more than 438,000 times.

“4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices … sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful,” the tweet said.

The post has since gone viral and now she has had millions of people reach out to help her get off the street and even has a music deal in the process! Her main goal in all of this is to change the stigma around homeless people letting everyone know that not every homeless person out there is an addict or lazy. A lot are simply there as a result of hard times.