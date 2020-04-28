“This is Crisis Schooling, Not Homeschooling”

Parents, if you feel overwhelmed and unprepared when it comes to helping your kids navigate online school, you are not alone. Jill Miller, fourth-grade elementary school teacher and founder of Teacher, Be Still Ministries says, “This isn’t home school, this is crisis school.” Listen in for her encouragement on how to approach school in a pandemic situation.

Jill Miller is the founder of Teacher, Be Still and her heart has always been to provide teachers with inspiration and motivation to keep fighting the good fight. It’s a challenging profession, growing in demand and danger, and we need to spur on and pray over the teachers in our lives and communities. If you’re a weary educator, head on over to Teacher, Be Still for encouragement and inspiration in your journey.

