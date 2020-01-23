This Is How You Can File Your Taxes For FREE!

It’s about that time of the year where a lot of us are getting ready to file our taxes as the April 15th deadline slowly inches closer; but what if I told you that there was a free way to file your taxes? There actually is! If you (or your total household taxable income) make under $69,000 a year, you qualify through this program through the IRS. So far, roughly about 10 tax preparation companies offer this service to their clients but sadly, some of them hide this feature making it next to impossible for someone to find the proper link.

Overall, this program has saved Americans over $1.7 billion dollars in tax preparation costs

That’s why we had our own millennial/financial guru Jay Allen investigate this to help you to see how you can file your taxes for free! If you’re interested in accessing the IRS: Free File service, you can click here!