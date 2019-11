This is personal to me.

Maybe there is someone in your life who has wandered. From God, from life, from you.

Don’t look for answers here, I don’t have them. But….

What if…

…..they just heard us say: How you’re behaving right now is not who you are.

…..they heard from us “I still believe in who you are.”

…..we say: “I’m not going anywhere until you believe in you again.”

I wonder….