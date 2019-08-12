This Is The Easiest $1,000 You’ll Ever Make!

If you can stand a weekend away from your phone for a digital detox, you could make a fast $1,000.

Thanks to Satellite Internet, an online resource that helps people compare internet providers in their area, someone who’s willing to go off the grid for two days can get paid $1,000 in cash for merely foregoing all technology and social media.

The company will pay for one chosen applicant to stay in Joshua Tree National Park, where they’ll spend their digital detox time in a retro Airbnb in the desert, complete with air conditioning, a hot tub, a pool, and a clubhouse — perfect for offline activities like reading books, meditating and relaxing. The company will also pay up to $1,000 for food and travel expenses.

The remote desert location is a fitting environment for this dream job; there’s no cell reception, which could help curb any desire to “cheat” and scroll through your social media feeds. There’ll be plenty of time to connect online afterwards, however; as part of the gig, you’ll have to log onto the Internet to record your experience.

Those who are interested will have to act soon; applications can be submitted here until August 26, 2019.

