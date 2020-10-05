This Is What God Promises To You

I had such an interesting conversation with a friend of mine at a baseball game recently. If you’ve been following our show for a while, you know that my family has just been going through a lot of difficulties over the last eight months or so. After telling her, my friend was absolutely amazed because she had no idea I was going through this. She kept reiterating that she was sorry about the circumstances and it honestly was something that I really appreciated.

However, I realized in talking to her that my joy has not been insincere. This past year, we have gone through something that that should’ve taken us out. But the Lord has been so gracious and so faithful because I knew that the ground underneath my feet was firm. In the midst of what has been the hardest season, there has just been so much peace and joy that while I’ve mourned somethings, I’ve never had to worry.

There are a couple of promises that I’ve been able to cling to during this season:

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18 “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 4:7 “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1

One thing I grasp from these passages is that God does not promise to pluck you out of your circumstances or even fix them. But He does promise to be near to you. He promises to give you that peace and when you rest in him, He truly is a fortress. So I hope when you tune into KCBI, you are reminded that God loves you, He’s with you, and He will never leave you. (Deuteronomy 31:6)