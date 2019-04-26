This Is Why You Exist

Rebecca recently had a conversation with a guy in his 20’s and it was a pretty extensive one that lasted about 40-45 minutes and the topic that was talked about the whole time was: Why Am I Here? Why Do I Exist?

He was working at a job that was not very fulfilling, he wasn’t married even though he deeply wants to be and he also eventually wants to be a father. In a sense, he just doesn’t seem to found his place in the world.

However, I will say that I believe that God lets us wrestle with this ache in our hearts due to the fact that we exist because God wanted to create you.

So why did God want to create you? Why did he create in the first place?

One thing that you should know is that He existed before time and space. He already existed in community with God the Holy Spirit, God the Son, and God the Father. In all three aspects of the Trinity, God existed as one community.

You exist because God wants to bless you and He wants to place his love on you. He made you to be the object of his affections. Until you realize that, you’re never going to find your purpose for existing because that is your reason for existing!

Of course you feel like you want to be married and have deep friendships because you were made in God’s image! Just like God has all this love that he puts on people, so do you! You exist to be loved by God and to give that love away. Once you understand that, what you do job wise or career wise matters less than who you are and you knowing what you want to do for the rest of your life matters less than who you belong to for the rest of your life.

Just remember that the whole reason you exist is that God created you to be the object of his love.

