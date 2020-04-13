This Isn’t Lauren Daigle’s First Quarantine

For a lot of us, this quarantine that we are having to participate in is nothing like we’ve ever experienced. But for KCBI Artist Lauren Daigle, this is all too familiar to what she dealt with years ago. At the age of 15, she was diagnosed with an illness called cytomegalovirus which is an immune deficiency that kept her at home for about two years! Can you imagine that?

During that time, Lauren learned how to sing thanks to her mother who thought it would be a good idea to take voice lessons as she was beginning to fight depression. Lauren later commented saying, “And I fell in love, it became my healing,” as she discussed how she found music during this period of isolation.

After dealing with this fight against the virus as well as isolation, Lauren said, “From that space, that’s where those songs come from. I feel like that experience, I could live an entire life off of just those two years.” She now encourages everyone that “What you think might overcome you is actually just the place you’re supposed to launch from.” I can’t think of a better way to say that as we all go through the same battle at this very moment.