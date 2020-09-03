This Made For An Awkward Encounter

There is nothing worse than mistaking a stranger for someone you know!

I was out at Mardel’s for Feed a Family and this lady came up to the tent with a confused look on her face. So I figured why not make her welcome her with a smile and a hello! After I did, she still had this blank look on her face and said, “Where’s Greg Laurie? I was told I was going to have a chance to meet Greg Laurie here.” Awkward. I have a lot of tricks up my sleeve but making Greg Laurie appear isn’t one. I felt so bad!

Has there ever been a time where you went up to someone you thought you knew only to find out it was a stranger? How did you react?