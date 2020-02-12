This Piece of Advice Could Get You Through a Difficult Time

What’s some good advice you’ve gotten when you’re going through a difficult time?

The best piece of advice that I ever got when I was in that place is…to go out and serve. Because when I’m serving, I think I’m reminded I still have something to give. So often, when we’re in those places, it’s so easy to believe that there’s nothing we can bring to the world that’s of value. So if you find yourself in a season of hurt right now, I urge you to get out and serve. Find someone who you can bless with the amazing things you bring to the table.