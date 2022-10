I have a rescue story for you that hits close to home.

It about this guy I know. He used to hang out with people who would always gossip, and found that their unhappiness, fear and negativity was contagious. It caused him to be angry, anger to the verge of outburst. He meant well but he was a hot head. That was until he met wife. Through that gift from God, this guy found out her happiness, optimism and love was even more contagious, and now…

That guy is your Afternoon host on 90.9 KCBI

-Sonny