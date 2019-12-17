This True Story Made My day… It Could Make Your Day, Too.

This happened this weekend.

My daughter received this text from her husband.

He was out with his son, my 3 year old grandson, getting donuts and washing the truck, as they do just about every Saturday.

My son in law is not the kind of guy to really spend much time thinking of himself in this way, so I am really glad this old man did so. He gave him a real gift that day!

The gift of the EXPRESSED encouragement.

I’m not sure about you but I have nice, random thoughts that most of the time….go unsaid.

I heard a quote once that has stuck with me… “seldom resist a generous impulse”. So maybe the next time you get the sudden urge to say or do something above and beyond that’s kind, even if it is just a few words, go ahead and be less self conscious, and just express it.

You just never know the kind of gift you are giving.