Thoughtful & Intentional Gift Giving for 2017

We can easily skew our focus to the trends instead of the heart. I’m talking about the tradition of gift giving and the pressure of ‘hitting it out of the park’ with a gift this Christmas. I bet, the people you are thinking of giving those perfect gifts to, would be so content with a meaningful gift from you. Here are some suggestions that might help you!

Spend some time contacting a loved one’s friends, co-workers, and family members, and have them provide photos, memories, wishes, affirmations, or thoughts, and collect in a scrapbook. 52 packets of gourmet hot chocolate with a personalized mug and a note saying you’d like to share a special time together once a week. Dance lessons. For a couple with children: a book of babysitting coupons so they can schedule regular date nights. For a child: a bag of supplies for kitchen science experiments you’ll do together. Provide an experience, like a fishing trip, hunting trip, or a cooking class you take together. Offer a service that relieves a burden: oil changes, yard work, etc. Two copies of a meaningful book you’ll read together and discuss. Scrapbook or photo collage filled with memories, photos, and thoughts. Massage. A road-trip adventure together. Gear for a sport you’ll play together. Offer to teach music lessons, or share some other skill. Supplies for making kites together. A day hike together, you drive, and bring lunch. Puzzles you will only work on together, creating space to connect and talk. Tickets to an event you’ll attend together. For a family: agree that instead of giving each other gifts, you will take one big trip together. A journal filled with one thoughtful note, encouragement, prayer, affirmation, or wish for the recipient for every day in Advent. For groups of any sort: Rather than everyone buying each other gifts, each member gives only one gift, but it is something the group can do/use/eat/play/experience together.

Credit for this Genius List