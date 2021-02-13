Thriving during Covid

I have always been “fluffy,” but it really paced on in the last 20 years. I lost my wife, remarried to soon and have been in a funk since 2014. I was starting to feel somewhat normal when Covid struck. The world lost is collective mind. What could have been the death of me, was turned to thriving!. I gave it all to God and he has delivered. Since March, I have lost 42 lbs and since August, I lowered my A1-C from 9 to 7.2. I have so much joy. More proof that God has a plan for everyone and NEVER abandons us!.