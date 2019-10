Shout out to the Texas DOT for considering our opinion! They have a LONG range plan, as in 30 years, to map out how the money should be spent on OUR roads in North Texas, and they want your input!

Now traffic is a big part of the question but it’s not the only one. Do you want a freeway right near your business or home? Want to protect nature as roads expand? How do we pay for all of it?

Let ’em know! You can do that right here.