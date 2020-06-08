To You, it’s a Celebration. But to a Conman, it’s an Invitation

I’ve got a hot take: yard signs and mums are huge and can be kind of unnecessary. I get for our graduating seniors, the yard signs and signs of congratulations are ways to celebrate them since they can’t really do so in the traditional sense. But parents, what if I told you that those yards signs are a big invitation for con-men out there? Yes! Scammers are using the graduation signs in front yards to help gather the necessary information they need to do some real damage. Don’t get me wrong I love to celebrate our graduates any chance I get, but maybe think twice before sticking a sign out in the front lawn!