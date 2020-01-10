TobyMac Releases New Song, “21 Years” After Recent Loss Of His Son

TobyMac released a new song called “21 Years” which is a new song grappling with the unexpected death of his oldest son, Truett Foster McKeehan.

In releasing “21 Years,” TobyMac shared a note detailing grief that followed his son’s death saying this:

“21 years” is a song I wrote about the recent passing of my firstborn son, Truett Foster McKeehan. I loved him with all my heart. Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it. I am thankful that I have been surrounded by love, starting with God’s and extending to community near and far that have walked with us and carried us every day.

Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy, and promise that describes the journey I’m probably only beginning. The rest is yet to come. One thing I know is that I am not alone. God didn’t promise us a life of no pain or even tragic death, but He did promise He would never leave us or forsake us. And I’m holding dearly to that promise for my son as well as myself.”

Truett McKeehan, age 21, died a few months ago on Oct. 23, 2019, in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police Department did not initially disclose a cause of death.

As an aspiring rapper, Truett McKeehan penned songs under the pseudonyms TRU, Moxie and as truDog.

In honor of his son Truett, TobyMac and his family launched the Truett Foster Foundation — an organization raising college scholarship funds for underserved youth.