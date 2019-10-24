TobyMac’s Oldest Son Truett Has Passed Away At Home

Christian rapper TobyMac’s oldest child has died suddenly, a representative confirmed, but few details about the death were released immediately.

Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, was an aspiring rapper who released songs and videos online as Truett Foster, truDog, TRU and Shiloh.

“Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning,” the rep said in a statement issued Thursday morning to USA Today Network – Tennessee.

“Cause of death has not been determined. Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”