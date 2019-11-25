Tony Evans’ Father Has Passed Away

If you will join us in prayer as we lift up Tony Evans during this difficult time in his life. Early this morning, his father, Arthur S. Evans went to be with Jesus and we just want to shower the Evans family with love and prayer during this period of grief.

Here is an update from Tony himself:

“Early this morning, my father, Arthur S. Evans Sr., entered into the presence of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We celebrate this day because we know that my father is overjoyed to finally see the face of the One he served with his whole heart since the day He met Jesus and surrendered His life to him.

My father was my foundation. He served as the rock of our family, leading us all to saving faith in Jesus Christ. I saw him love the Lord, love his family, and love the body of Christ with his life. Besides hearing well-done from his Savior, my father took pleasure in his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren as his earthly accolades.