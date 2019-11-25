Tony Evans’ Father Has Passed Away

If you will join us in prayer as we lift up Tony Evans during this difficult time in his life. Early this morning, his father, Arthur S. Evans went to be with Jesus and we just want to shower the Evans family with love and prayer during this period of grief.
Here is an update from Tony himself:
“Early this morning, my father, Arthur S. Evans Sr., entered into the presence of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We celebrate this day because we know that my father is overjoyed to finally see the face of the One he served with his whole heart since the day He met Jesus and surrendered His life to him.
My father was my foundation. He served as the rock of our family, leading us all to saving faith in Jesus Christ. I saw him love the Lord, love his family, and love the body of Christ with his life. Besides hearing well-done from his Savior, my father took pleasure in his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren as his earthly accolades.
Faith and family. This is my father’s legacy.
And legacy was everything to him.
The reason I am what I am today is because of the foundation my father laid for me to stand on.
I know what it is to lead my family because I watched him.
I know what it is to lead my church family because I watched him.
And I know what it is to preach to people all over the world because I stood next to him on street corners decades ago, watching my father preach to anyone who would listen.
However you have been blessed by my ministry or the ministry of my family, you need to know that today the man who led me to lead my family left his earthly home to live in the presence of God forever.
In his departure, he was appropriately still wearing his Kingdom Man shirt. Whatever I am, and however I lead others, my knowledge of what it means to be a Kingdom Man, started with my father.
And for his legacy of faith and family, I’m forever grateful.
Thank you for your concern and prayers for our family during this time. We know God is still on the throne and our faith in Him, His Word and His love for us is still unwavered.” – Tony Evans