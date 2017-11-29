Top 14 Things Rude People do at Christmas Parties

I would say that most of us are 80% covered from this last…but the 20% risk of being rude has me checking out this list and checking twice my behaviors. So here’s a big DON’T list for the Christmas parties this season:
- Ignoring the Invitation
- Showing up with the Sniffles
- Arriving Early
- Bringing Something that Requires Prep
- Roaming through the house
- Hogging the host
- Double Dipping
- Packing a Doggie Bag
- Staring at your phone all night
- Being a critic, of the music the food, the guest list
- Sitting on your butt all night
- Using Poor Social Media Judgement
- Stirring up a controversial or political conversation
- Not Saying Goodbye