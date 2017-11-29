Top 14 Things Rude People do at Christmas Parties

I would say that most of us are 80% covered from this last…but the 20% risk of being rude has me checking out this list and checking twice my behaviors. So here’s a big DON’T list for the Christmas parties this season:

Ignoring the Invitation Showing up with the Sniffles Arriving Early Bringing Something that Requires Prep Roaming through the house Hogging the host Double Dipping Packing a Doggie Bag Staring at your phone all night Being a critic, of the music the food, the guest list Sitting on your butt all night Using Poor Social Media Judgement Stirring up a controversial or political conversation Not Saying Goodbye

Full Article