In tragedy, look for the helpers! #prayformanchester

When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” ~Mr Rogers

It has been so heartbreaking to hear about the terrorist attack in England at the concert where lives were taken and a number of people were injured. In this kind of scenario, we look for the helpers, the heros like Ms. Robinson! She to me is a hero but she said “I did nothing that nobody else would do. I thought of my own kids and I just know what I would have wanted. I would have wanted them to be looked after and taken away from the area if I couldn’t have done it.” WOW! Don’t you want to here more stories like this? Check it out… http://www.rollingstone.com/culture/news/manchester-bombing-heroic-grandmother-rescues-50-children-w483756