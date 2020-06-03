Transcript Of My Latest Prayer

Here’s how the story goes, typically. (Forgive the errors in this rush transcript. I often have errors in my prayers)

Doug: God, give me favor. Make everything OK around me. Around us. This is all a mess and I don’t really get it.

Jesus: In this world you will have tribulation.

Me: Yeah, yeah, I’ve read that. I “get it”. But, if you would just TAKE AWAY THIS OBSTACLE I would be really a lot more effective for you, and I could REALLY pursue the calling YOU gave me and….

Jesus: In the world you will have tribulation (which actually means “crushing pressure”)… But…

Me: I’m not sure this is transmitting. Can’t you hear what I’m asking?

Jesus: But…. take heart, I have overcome the world.

John 16:33 (Jesus)